As Summer Approaches, Safeware Continues to Evolve Its Annual Internship Program

Dublin, Ohio, March 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safeware, a leading provider of product protection and extended warranty solutions, is currently interviewing candidates for their annual summer internship program. Established in 2014, the program brings new perspectives and innovative ideas into the business, while students gain valuable real-world experience in a variety of disciplines.





Safeware looks forward to three interns joining the team this summer. These students will gain valuable skills through targeted projects and real-world business experience.









Situated in the Columbus metropolitan area, Safeware has built strong relationships with five nearby universities that continuously provide talented students preparing to enter the workforce. The internship program was designed to provide participants with a role related to their field of study, while contributing to targeted projects within various departments to illustrate the critical role each plays in the overall success of the organization.

"We take great pride in the internship program we have built at Safeware and the opportunity it provides for students to acquire relevant skills in their area of study," says Safeware's Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Schutjer. "While the program provides students practical business knowledge, it also benefits Safeware by ushering in creative, innovative ideas from high-caliber students in the Central Ohio area."

For 2018, the program will focus upon three key areas of the business: Account Management, Claims Administration, and Sales & Marketing. The Client Services role will assist in relationship building with existing clients and end-customers, as well as bringing the voice of the customer into the organization. The role specific to Claims Administration will work with the team to enhance strategic operations and improve overall customer experience. Lastly, the intern working with Sales & Marketing will gain valuable experience with onsite training, sales support visits, lead generation research, and CRM process development and expansion.

The internships will take place from May through August. At the conclusion of the program, students will have the opportunity to deliver a presentation to Safeware's Executive Team detailing their contributions and experience with the company. Safeware has been fortunate enough to see a number of past interns become full-time employees upon graduation.

About Safeware

Having pioneered the technology insurance industry in 1982, Safeware is now one of the most recognized names in product protection. Safeware's innovative approach to insurance and extended warranty solutions has propelled the company into multiple industries including education, corporate technology, fitness, furniture and appliances. By allowing partners to customize coverage based on their unique needs, Safeware provides best-in-class programs allowing customers to own their products with confidence.

Learn more about Safeware online at www.safeware.com or by calling 1.800.800.1492.

