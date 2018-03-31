EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Akorn, Inc. – AKRX

NEW YORK, March 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) from March 1, 2017 through February 26, 2018, both dates inclusive ("Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Akorn investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Akorn class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1301.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Akorn's failure to comply with FDA data integrity requirements would jeopardize Fresenius's acquisition of Akorn; (2) Akorn lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; and (3) as a result, Akorn's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 7, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1301.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

