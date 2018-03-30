The Almas Jiwani Foundation addresses Gender Equality at Women's History Month in Canada, UAE and Jordan

OTTAWA, March 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almas Jiwani Foundation, represented by CEO, Almas Jiwani, had been a key participant in the Discovering the Catalyst event organized by the Carleton University Women in Business Association, and held on the 3rd of March, 2018. Ms. Jiwani delivered a keynote address which touched on challenges faced by women, worldwide and in Canada, in both private and public work spaces, and commented on current social movements which have brought the question of women's rights back to the forefront of public discourse. Keynote addresses and panel discussions at the event were geared towards addressing and mitigating prevalent issues of gender inequality in modern day workplaces.



"One of the things that stops us from seeing ourselves as agents of change is the idea that the power of one has no impact. Gloria Steinem, world-renowned feminist, journalist and activist once explained: 'The story of women's struggle for equality belongs to no single feminist nor to any one organization, but to the collective efforts of all who care about human rights,'" said Ms. Jiwani.

Ms. Jiwani has been the assertive voice of women at the INSEAD Middle East Campus 7th annual forum Inspire Impact Impower, held on the 7th of March, 2018, and featuring women leaders in the Middle East who have made significant contributions to the region. Ms. Jiwani made special remarks touching on various themes of the forum.

"We had a meaningful, constructive discussion and debate that we need to continue having about gender constructs, norms and equality and what we need on an ongoing basis to drive the change we want to see around the world," said Almas Jiwani. "2018 is one of those pivotal years and the momentum we can build on will be paramount to achieving gender parity in the coming years."

Finally, Ms. Jiwani capped a busy month of celebrations of women's achievements at the 2018 Middle East Blockchain & Fintech Conference, held on the 13th and 14th of March, 2018, in the Dead Sea, Jordan. Ms. Jiwani delivered a keynote address titled Women in Blockchain & Fintech in which she highlighted the opportunities presented by emerging blockchain technologies to women globally, in general, and the Middle East, in specific, and the interplay of the technologies' applications in various industries and women's economic and social empowerment.

"We live in an era where knowledge and education are the keys to a successful and sustainable society. Studies have shown that women in management and leadership positions propel companies and governments to new heights. It is with this fact that we look at this emerging technology. This means we must ensure women are a major player in the field," said Ms. Jiwani.

About the Almas Jiwani Foundation

The vision of the Almas Jiwani Foundation is to empower women, girls and marginalized communities through focused projects that directly address disparities in equality, education, entrepreneurship and energy rights. The Foundation aims to bridge inequalities through the fostering of relationships among the various actors and stakeholders in global issues, and to provide a platform for discourse and action.

