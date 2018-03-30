FTD Companies, Inc. to Report Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2017

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTD Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTD) (the "Company"), a premier floral and gifting company, today announced it will report results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017 on Monday, April 2, 2018 after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results with additional comments and details provided at that time. Participating on the call will be John C. Walden, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Steven Barnhart, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



The conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday, April 2, 2018. Live audio of the call will be webcast and archived on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://www.ftdcompanies.com. In addition, you may dial 877-407-0784 to listen to the live broadcast.

A telephonic playback and archived webcast will be available from April 2, 2018, through April 16, 2018. Participants can dial 844-512-2921 to hear the playback. The passcode is 13676963.

About FTD Companies, Inc.

FTD Companies, Inc. is a premier floral and gifting company. Through our diversified family of brands, we provide floral, specialty foods, gifts and related products to consumers primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. We also provide floral products and services to retail florists and other retail locations throughout these same geographies. FTD has been delivering flowers since 1910 and the highly-recognized FTD® and Interflora® brands are supported by the iconic Mercury Man logo®, which is displayed in approximately 35,000 floral shops in over 125 countries. In addition to FTD and Interflora, our diversified portfolio of brands includes the following trademarks: ProFlowers®, ProPlants®, Shari's Berries®, Personal Creations®, RedEnvelope®, Flying Flowers®, Ink Cards™, Postagram™, Gifts.com™, and BloomThat™. FTD Companies, Inc. is headquartered in Downers Grove, Ill. For more information, please visit www.ftdcompanies.com.

Investor Relations:

Katie Turner

646-277-1228

ir@ftdi.com

Media Inquiries:

Amy Toosley

858-638-4648

pr@ftdi.com