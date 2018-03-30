Careers in Construction Program to Connect Employers with Young Adults at Colorado Springs Job Fair

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its continued effort to connect young people with opportunities in the construction trades, the Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs (CSHBA) will be representing its Careers in Construction (CIC) program at the Pikes Peak Regional Workforce Center job fair on Thursday, April 5, 2018. High school students, parents and educators are invited to attend this free event at the Southeast Armed Services YMCA at 2190 Jet Wing Drive from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.





Several of the Careers in Construction program's supporting businesses will be present to answer questions about the construction industry and opportunities for internships, apprenticeships and careers. Students from participating CIC schools across Colorado Springs will also attend to learn more about where the skill they're learning can take them — while local companies eager to nurture young talent can find new candidates.

"The Pikes Peak region faces a shortage of skilled tradespeople and construction workers, which means lots of opportunity for young people to prepare for well-paying careers in masonry, plumbing, carpentry, electrical work and much more," said Renee Zentz, CSHBA's CEO. "Students in these programs have discovered new skills, new confidence and paths to higher education, as well. This fair is designed to show them just how many doors are open if they keep building their skills."

Attendees can register for the job fair here: https://ppwfc.org/Exhibit-at-our-2018-Job-Fairs/375. Businesses that want to list job, apprenticeship and internship opportunities on GoBuildCO.com may submit them to info@gobuildco.com by April 3 or contact Kitt Smith at 719-592-1800 x 100 for assistance.

About Careers in Construction

Careers in Construction was launched by the Housing & Building Association, American General Contractors of Colorado and local educators in 2015 to help young people connect with construction trade education in the Pikes Peak and Southern Colorado regions — and to encourage our allies in the construction industry to join us in creating good career opportunities while helping their industries.



Careers in Construction is funded through a grant by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment and by voluntary contributions from homebuilders and tradespeople in the Pikes Peak Region. Hundreds of students from six area high schools are learning construction career skills through CIC-supported classroom education. To learn more, visit GoBuildCO.com.

About the Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs

Homes are a cornerstone of the American dream and a major driver of our economy. The Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs (CSHBA) was founded in 1950 as the voice of the homebuilding community and associated trades. We advance best practices, advocate for affordable housing, contribute expertise to regional development issues and serve our community through our workforce initiatives and HBA Cares programs. Find out how we're helping to build a better Colorado Springs at cshba.com and hbacares.org.

About Associated General Contractors of Colorado

The Associated General Contractors of Colorado is Colorado's leading professional association for the state's commercial building industry, representing over 500 firms. AGC/C provides benefits and business resources ranging from: networking opportunities in Denver, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins and the Mountain Region. The membership of AGC/C is comprised of general contractors and specialty contractors (both union and non-union shops, public and privately owned; and, from very large to very small), suppliers and professional service providers. Every year, AGC/C members complete over 70% of the commercial building in Colorado.

