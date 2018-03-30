United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders

BLAIRSVILLE, Ga., March 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) ("United") announced that it will host its annual shareholders' meeting at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at The Ridges Resort in Young Harris, Georgia.



United's management will review and discuss the company's performance, current operating environment and conduct a formal business meeting. United's shareholders of record at the close of business March 10, 2018, will receive notice of the annual meeting.

Proxy materials related to the annual meeting, including United's 2018 Proxy Statement, 2017 Annual Report and 2017 Form 10-K, are available online at www.proxyvote.com. E-mail or paper copies of the materials will be provided free of charge by requesting such copies online or by contacting the company directly.

