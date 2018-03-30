Panera Bread to Score a "Touchdown for Autism" all to Benefit the Dan Marino Foundation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panera Bread and The Dan Marino Foundation have partnered for the 8th consecutive year to celebrate inclusion and empowerment during April, National Autism Awareness Month. Starting March 29th through April 15th when customers purchase a "Marino cookie" at any of the 31 Panera Bread bakery-cafés throughout Broward and Palm Beach Counties, proceeds will go to The Dan Marino Foundation. These funds will support the Foundation's programs for young adults transitioning from school to career at the Marino Campuses. The Dan Marino Foundation has been improving the lives of those with autism for 26 years.



Panera will bake these one-of-a-kind Marino cookies daily at their bakery-cafés. They can be purchased by the "Marino Dozen," 13 cookies, or individually. As a result of this unique partnership Panera Bread has been able to raise over $400,000 for The Dan Marino Foundation.

Customers are encouraged to help promote these efforts by posting on social media using hashtags: #MarinoCookie and #TouchdownForAutism.

"Claire and I are proud to be partnering with Panera Bread for the 8th year. The Foundation appreciates this amazing campaign. Every cookie purchased makes a difference, in giving a child or young adult with autism, the opportunity for a brighter future. The "Touchdown for Autism" Marino cookies are the best, just like the Panera Bread team that bake them," said Dan Marino, Chairman of The Dan Marino Foundation.

"It's incredible to be starting the eighth year of this amazing program – The Dan Marino Foundation is leading the way in innovation for those with developmental disabilities – we are truly proud to be their partner," said Sam Covelli, owner and operator of Covelli Enterprises.

ABOUT THE DAN MARINO FOUNDATION: The Dan Marino Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)3 organization was established by Dan and Claire Marino, motivated by their experiences in raising their son, Michael, who is diagnosed with autism. The Foundation has been a leader in innovation and change, "empowering individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities."

ABOUT COVELLI ENTERPRISES: Covelli Enterprises operates more than 300 Panera Bread bakery-cafés in seven states. Headquartered in Warren, Ohio, Covelli Enterprises is the single largest franchisee of Panera Bread, LLC. In 2017, Covelli Enterprises donated more than $32 million to hunger relief agencies and non-profit organizations. www.covelli.com

