Media Advisory: Garland Technology Conducts State of Big Data Survey to Identify Top Priorities for Network Operations and Security Operations Teams

Garland Technology Conducts State of Big Data Survey to Identify Top Priorities for Network Operations and Security Operations Teams
|March 30, 2018
|State of Big Data Survey
|https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/stateofbigdata2018
|March 30, 2018 – April 19, 2018
|Garland Technology is launching its 2018 State of Big Data Survey to better understand the ongoing demands big data is placing on Network Operations and Security Operations teams. Compliance, GDPR, Threats/Breaches, and Data Center initiatives are placing increasing bandwidth and budgetary challenges, and to best respond and plan for the future, Garland Technology aims to extract the top challenges, priorities and opportunities in their May, 2018 Report.
|Garland Technology is an industry leader delivering network products and solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies worldwide. Since 2010, Garland Technology has developed the industry's most reliable test access points (TAPs), enabling data centers to address IT challenges and gain complete network visibility. For more information, or learn more about the inventor of the first bypass TAP, visit www.GarlandTechnology.com or @GarlandTech.
