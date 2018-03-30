Bee Token Partners With Global Blockchain Forum, Block2TheFuture And Global Disruptive Innovation Summit Offering Discounted Group Accommodation And The Ability To Pay In Crypto

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bee Token, the San Francisco-based startup decentralizing the home-sharing community, announced today a strategic partnership with Global Blockchain Forum (April 2-3), Block2TheFuture (April 4-6), and Global Disruptive Innovation Summit (May 1), allowing conference attendees to book hotels, apartments, and home sharing accommodations at a discounted rate through Beenest, a short-term housing platform with zero percent commission. The partnership allows conference-goers to make reservations using Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, or with a credit card, and participating guests will earn five percent off their room by applying for a one-time promo code.



During this promotion, Beenest is offering a two-night discounted accommodation package when booking via registration pages specifically dedicated for Global Blockchain Forum, Block2TheFuture, and Global Disruptive Innovation Summit (GDIS). Unique to other accommodation providers and in response to growing demand, blockchain attendees for each event will have the ability to pay with cryptocurrency.

"We're excited to offer our easy booking, crypto payment options and exclusive discounts as we unveil the alpha release of Beenest during Global Blockchain Forum, Block2TheFuture, and Global Disruptive Innovation Summit," said Jordan Ong, Head of Product at Bee Token. "Guests given early entry into the Beenest community allows us to gain valuable user feedback, which we will incorporate into the platform as we roll out in new cities. We plan on partnering with future conferences and events all over the world and we invite those interested to get in touch."

​Beenest's decentralized platform disrupts ​the ​current ​sharing economy ​model by providing equal incentives for home guests and hosts, while tokenization allows ​early adopters ​and ​token ​holders to benefit from the ​growth ​of ​the Bee ​network as users can earn Bee tokens through referral programs and arbitration. By removing the middlemen and introducing a decentralized, automated sharing economy platform, Beenest will reverse the concentrated distribution of ownership, double-digit transaction fees, and vulnerability to security breaches and data manipulation of the existing short-term housing marketplaces.

To request a coupon code, please submit details here. For more information and to book a reservation, please visit www.beenest.com.

About The Bee Token / Beenest:

Bee Token is a San Francisco-based company revolutionizing the sharing economy with its decentralized home sharing platform, Beenest, powered by its own cryptocurrency, the BEE token. Now in its alpha launch, Beenest allows BEE token holders to book home rentals through its middleman free, peer-to-peer network on the decentralized web. Developed by a seasoned team of former employees from Google, Facebook, Uber, and Civic, Bee Token leverages the efficiency and security of the Bee Protocols. The BEE token is hosted on the Ethereum blockchain and used to power both the Bee Token ecosystem and Beenest platform, which maintains zero percent commissions and lower fees than competing, centralized platforms. For more information, please visit www.beenest.com and www.beetoken.com.

