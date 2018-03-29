DAVIDsTEA Announces the Date of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) today announced that its 2018 annual meeting of shareholders will be held on June 14.



The 2018 annual meeting of shareholders will be held a week later than it was in 2017 to accommodate the accounting calendar. Fiscal 2016 (ended January 28, 2017) was a 52-week accounting period as compared to Fiscal 2017 (ended February 3, 2018), which was based on a 53-week accounting period.

Further information regarding the 2018 annual meeting of shareholders will be provided in the company's management information circular, which will be filed and mailed to shareholders.



About DAVIDsTEA:

DAVIDsTEA is a retailer of specialty tea, offering a differentiated selection of proprietary loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, accessories and food and beverages, primarily through 236 company-operated DAVIDsTEA stores throughout Canada and the United States as of October 28, 2017, and its website, davidstea.com. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.