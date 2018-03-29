Market Overview

National Pharmacare Town Hall Tour Comes to Thunder Bay

Globe Newswire  
March 29, 2018 4:37pm   Comments
THUNDER BAY, Ontario, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Labour Congress will host a town hall discussion on pharmacare from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, 

April 5 at the Victoria Inn in Thunder Bay. The event will feature CLC Secretary-Treasurer Marie Clarke Walker on why Canada's unions believe everyone with a health card should have prescription drug coverage. She'll be joined by pharmacare experts and members of the Ontario Health Coalition: Jules Tupker and Dr. Lynn Pratt.

What:    Town hall discussion on pharmacare

When:   6:30 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, April 5

Where:  Victoria Inn – Embassy Ballroom
              555 Arthur St W, Thunder Bay, ON

Who:     Marie Clarke Walker, Secretary-Treasurer, Canadian Labour Congress
              Jules Tupker, Ontario Health Coalition
              Dr. Lynn Pratt, Ontario Health Coalition

