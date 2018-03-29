National Pharmacare Town Hall Tour Comes to Thunder Bay
THUNDER BAY, Ontario, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Labour Congress will host a town hall discussion on pharmacare from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday,
April 5 at the Victoria Inn in Thunder Bay. The event will feature CLC Secretary-Treasurer Marie Clarke Walker on why Canada's unions believe everyone with a health card should have prescription drug coverage. She'll be joined by pharmacare experts and members of the Ontario Health Coalition: Jules Tupker and Dr. Lynn Pratt.
What: Town hall discussion on pharmacare
When: 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, April 5
Where: Victoria Inn – Embassy Ballroom
555 Arthur St W, Thunder Bay, ON
Who: Marie Clarke Walker, Secretary-Treasurer, Canadian Labour Congress
Jules Tupker, Ontario Health Coalition
Dr. Lynn Pratt, Ontario Health Coalition
For more information or to arrange an interview in advance of the event, please contact:
Chantal St-Denis
CLC Communications
613-355-1962
Email: cstdenis@clc-ctc.ca