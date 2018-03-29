National Pharmacare Town Hall Tour Comes to Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY, Ontario, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Labour Congress will host a town hall discussion on pharmacare from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday,



April 5 at the Victoria Inn in Thunder Bay. The event will feature CLC Secretary-Treasurer Marie Clarke Walker on why Canada's unions believe everyone with a health card should have prescription drug coverage. She'll be joined by pharmacare experts and members of the Ontario Health Coalition: Jules Tupker and Dr. Lynn Pratt.

What: Town hall discussion on pharmacare

When: 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, April 5

Where: Victoria Inn – Embassy Ballroom

555 Arthur St W, Thunder Bay, ON

Who: Marie Clarke Walker, Secretary-Treasurer, Canadian Labour Congress

Jules Tupker, Ontario Health Coalition

Dr. Lynn Pratt, Ontario Health Coalition





For more information or to arrange an interview in advance of the event, please contact:

Chantal St-Denis

CLC Communications

613-355-1962

Email: cstdenis@clc-ctc.ca