Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Call to be Held on May 3, 2018

BETHESDA, Md., March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) (the "Company") will report financial results for the first quarter 2018 on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, after the market close. The Company will hold a conference call and discuss its first quarter 2018 results and business outlook for 2018 on Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. ET.



Interested individuals are invited to listen to the call via telephone at (323) 794-2094. It is recommended that participants call 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure proper connection. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Company's website at www.hosthotels.com. A replay of the call will be available Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. ET until Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. ET via telephone at (888) 203-1112, passcode number 6437240, or via webcast on the Company's website through May 31, 2018.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 and Fortune 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 87 properties in the United States and 6 properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott®, Ritz-Carlton®, Westin®, Sheraton®, W®, St. Regis®, Le Meridien®, The Luxury Collection®, Hyatt®, Fairmont®, Hilton®, Swissôtel®, ibis®, Pullman®, and Novotel® as well as independent brands in the operation of properties in over 50 major markets. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.hosthotels.com.

