Vera Bradley to Present at Cowen and Company 4th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference in NYC

FORT WAYNE, Ind., March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) ("Vera Bradley" or the "Company") today announced that it will participate in the Cowen and Company 4th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.



The Company's formal presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 8:35 a.m. ET. An audio web cast of the presentation may be accessed at http://wsw.com/webcast/cowen45/vra/. A replay of the audio webcast will be available on the Vera Bradley Investor Relations website at http://investors.verabradley.com/events.cfm.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley is a leading designer of women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand's innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors continue to inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace.

Vera Bradley offers a unique, multi-channel sales model as well as a focus on service and a high level of customer engagement. The Company sells its products through two reportable segments: Direct and Indirect. The Direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through the Company's full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, eBay, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Indirect business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products to approximately 2,400 specialty retail locations, substantially all of which are located in the United States, as well as select department stores, national accounts, third party e-commerce sites, and third-party inventory liquidators.

The Company's commitment to bringing more beauty into women's lives includes its dedication to breast cancer research through the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer.

CONTACTS:

Investors:

Julia Bentley, VP of Investor Relations and Communications

jbentley@verabradley.com

(260) 207-5116

Media:

877-708-VERA (8372)