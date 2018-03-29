American Overseas Group Limited Announces New Director

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited (BSX:AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets:AOREF.PK) ("AOG" or the "Company") today announced the election of a new director to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Rochelle P. Fyfe as Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Andrew J. Kirkpatrick, President of the Company's U.S. based operating entities, Old American County Mutual Fire Insurance Company and Old American Indemnity Company, has been elected to the Board of American Overseas Group.



Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

