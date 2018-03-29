Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

KALISPELL, Mont., March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GBCI) Board of Directors, at a meeting held on March 28, 2018, declared a quarterly dividend of $.23 per share, an increase of $0.02 per share, or 9.50%. The Company has declared 132 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 42 times. The dividend is payable on April 19, 2018, to owners of record on April 10, 2018.



About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.:

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Glacier Bank, Kalispell and its bank divisions: First Security Bank of Missoula; Valley Bank of Helena; Western Security Bank, Billings; First Bank of Montana, Lewistown; and First Security Bank of Bozeman, all located in Montana; as well as Mountain West Bank, Coeur d'Alene, operating in Idaho, Utah and Washington; First Bank, Powell, operating in Wyoming and Utah; Citizens Community Bank, Pocatello, operating in Idaho; Bank of the San Juans, Durango; and Collegiate Peaks Bank, Buena Vista both operating in Colorado; First State Bank, Wheatland, operating in Wyoming; North Cascades Bank, Chelan, operating in Washington; and The Foothills Bank, Yuma, operating in Arizona.

Visit Glacier's website at http://www.glacierbancorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements which describe management's expectations regarding future events and developments such as the benefits of the business combination transaction involving the Company and Inter-Mountain Bancorp., Inc., continued success of the Company's style of banking and the strength of the local economies in which it operates. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. In addition to discussions about risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's public filings, factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, the following possibilities: (1) local, national and international economic conditions are less favorable than expected or have a more direct and pronounced effect on the Company than expected and adversely affect the company's ability to continue its internal growth at historical rates and maintain the quality of its earning assets; (2) projected business increases following strategic expansion or opening or acquiring new banks and/or branches are lower than expected; (3) costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquisitions are greater than expected; or (4) legislation or regulatory requirements or changes adversely affect the businesses in which the Company is engaged.

Contact: Randall M. Chesler, CEO

(406) 751-4722

Ron J. Copher, CFO

(406) 751-7706