The Glimpse Group Acquires Its 10th Subsidiary: Early Adopter, LLC

NEW YORK, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse"), a Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality ("VR" and "AR") company comprised of multiple VR and AR software & services start-ups, announced today that it acquired its 10th subsidiary, Early Adopter, LLC ("EA"), a high-end web-design and AR based software provider targeting the Education space.



EA was established in 2008 and is led by Jay Van Buren. The Company is a profitable, boutique digital agency that has designed award-winning websites and created social media and digital strategies for businesses in a variety of sectors, with a primary focus on the Education and Healthcare Services sectors. EA has been developing an AR content platform, which will be expanded within Glimpse.

Mr. Van Buren is an adjunct faculty member at NY City College of Technology and was previously an adjunct faculty member at The New School and Parsons School of Design. He is also the founder of Membit, a social-media AR app.

Mr. Van Buren commented: "20 years ago, when I started in web design, the internet felt like a new frontier where anything was possible - just like AR and VR today. By joining forces with Glimpse, we now have the capacity and resources to bring Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality into classrooms and become a leading AR and VR solutions provider to the Education market".

"The Education sector, in which EA has an established presence in, has been an area of focus for us", said Glimpse President and Chief Executive Officer Lyron Bentovim. "EA's high-end technical capabilities, in conjunction with the overall Glimpse ecosystem, will be leveraged to create cutting edge AR and VR solutions, including those utilizing emerging WebGL technologies, which we view as critical to AR becoming prevalent throughout industries."

In parallel to this acquisition, Glimpse combined its Kreatar and LocateAR subsidiaries into one company – Kreatar, LLC. As these two companies evolved, their market and development paths intertwined and the combination became synergistic. The newly combined company will be managed by Liron Lerman.

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group is a Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple VR and AR software & services start-ups, and designed with the specific purpose of cultivating entrepreneurs in the VR/AR industry. Our unique business model simplifies challenges faced by VR/AR entrepreneurs and creates a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging VR/AR industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com.

