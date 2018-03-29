Greater Hudson Bank Announces Jagdish Mitter as New Ambassador

BARDONIA, N.Y., March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Hudson Bank, ("the Bank") (OTCQX:GHDS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jagdish Mitter to its Ambassador Council.



Born in Punjab, India, Jagdish left home at a young age and traveled extensively through Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, and Israel before landing in the United States in 1983. He is the proprietor of the well-known Royal Palace in White Plains and has built a multitude of other businesses, including a multi-million dollar rehabilitated catering hall known as Castle Royale in Yonkers and a portfolio of gas stations under his "Royal Petroleum" brand.

"We are excited to announce the addition of Jagdish Mitter to our roster of well-regarded Ambassadors. His business acumen, local market knowledge, and impressive resume will undoubtedly benefit the Bank as it continues to provide personalized, top-notch service to clientele," said Anthony Pili, Vice President and Director of Strategic Planning.

Mr. Mitter is also a chairman of the Tristate Hindu Temple in White Plains and plays a critical role in the continued development of the physical property.

Greater Hudson Bank, founded in 2002, is a premier NY community bank which specializes in providing customized banking services, SBA loans, commercial mortgages, and business lines of credit to Hudson Valley-based businesses, non-profits, and municipal agencies. The Bank is chartered by the New York State Department of Financial Services and its deposits are insured by the FDIC. As evidence of the Bank's financial strength, Greater Hudson Bank has been recognized with a superior rating by the country's leading independent bank rating and research firm, BauerFinancial, Inc. Further information can be found on the Bank's website at GreaterHudsonBank.com or by calling 844-GREAT-11.

