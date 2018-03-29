Cherokee Global Brands to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on April 19

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cherokee, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHKE), a global brand marketing platform that manages a growing portfolio of fashion and lifestyle brands, announced today that it plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 financial results on Thursday, April 19, 2018. A conference call is scheduled the same day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.



To join the conference call, please dial (877) 407-0784 (U.S.) or (201) 689-8560 (International). The earnings call and slide presentation can also be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.cherokeeglobalbrands.com.

For those unable to participate during the broadcast, a replay will be available until 8:59 p.m. PT/ 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 26, 2018. To access the replay, dial (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and use passcode: 13677858.

About Cherokee Inc.

Cherokee is a global brand marketing platform that manages a growing portfolio of fashion and lifestyle brands including Cherokee®, Carole Little®, Tony Hawk® Signature Apparel and Hawk Brands®, Liz Lange®, Everyday California®, Sideout®, Hi-Tec®, Magnum®, 50 Peaks®, Interceptor® and Flip Flop Shops®, a franchise retail chain, across multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers around the world. The Company currently maintains license and franchise agreements with leading retailers and manufacturers that span over 110 countries in 12,000 retail locations and digital commerce.

Contact:

Cherokee Global Brands

Steven Brink, CFO

818-908-9868

Addo Investor Relations

Laura Bainbridge/Patricia Nir

310-829-5400