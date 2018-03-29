Leading Telehealth Innovator EpicMD Selected for eMerge Americas 2018

Miami, Florida, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miami, Florida

This week, Miami's leading telehealth innovator EpicMD was selected to join eMerge America's Startup Showcase on April 23rd - 24th in Miami, Florida. As a selected startup, they will spend two full days presenting their platform to investors, potential partners, and thousands of attendees.



In March 2017, EpicMD was selected as a finalist to launch their product and service offering during the competition at SXSW in Austin. Since then, they have continued to earn their spot as a mobile health leader announcing yet another new release, their leap forward to become America's first fully cloud-based shareable telehealth platform.

"We can't wait to be at eMerge sharing our vision for the perfect solution for both physician and patient, think of it as a free upgrade to first class healthcare. With a singular focus on improving the Doctor-Patient relationship, in our opinion, the most important part of the healthcare experience" stated CEO and Founder, Matt Wanderer. Our platform reduces the barriers of time, cost, and inconvenience and upgrades patient access by instantly connecting patients with their own trusted physician through EpicMD's revolutionary, digital two-sided marketplace; HealthShare™.

The U.S. healthcare system continues preparation for its major transformation to mobile. Virtual care technologies are changing the industry, federal deregulation has opened the door for true innovation, and increasing patient expectations are challenging physicians and providers of all types.

If you would like to learn more about EpicMD please visit: http://www.epic.md/

About EpicMD:

Born out of the Cambridge Innovation Center at University of Miami's Life Science and Technology Park, EpicMD's ‘disruptive mobile health platform offers a provider centric telehealth technology platform for healthcare providers wanting to offer personalized telemedicine solutions to their patients. Epic offers a HIPAA compliant, cloud-based technology solution which enhances any Physician's, specialist's or provider's practice while boosting patient satisfaction and convenience. The EpicMD platform immediately eliminates the bulk of uncompensated after-hours calls, prescription refill requests, provision of lab results, etc., while providing on-demand after-hours primary care consultations when requested.



