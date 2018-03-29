Gentherm Announces Date for 2018 First Quarter Results News Release and Conference Call

NORTHVILLE, Mich., March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), the global market leader and a developer of innovative thermal management technologies, will report its financial results for the first quarter 2018, at 6:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, April 26, 2018, and will host a conference call to discuss those results at 8:00 a.m. (ET) that same day.



Conference Call



Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-4018

International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8471



Conference ID number: 13678307



Webcast



A live webcast and one-year archived replay of the call can be accessed on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Gentherm's website at: www.gentherm.com.



A telephonic replay will be available approximately 2 hours after the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13678307. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on May 10, 2018.



About Gentherm



Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is a global developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, TrueTherm™ cupholder and storage bins, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery thermal management systems, cable systems and other electronic devices. Non-automotive products include remote power generation systems, heated and cooled furniture, patient temperature management systems, industrial environmental test chambers and related product testing services and other consumer and industrial temperature control applications. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has over thirteen thousand employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, Korea, Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.



Investor Relations Contact

investors@gentherm.com

248-308-1702