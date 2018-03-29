Tracy Morgan Brings Comedy to L.A. for "In Stitches: A Night of Laughs" on April 27

Los Angeles, CA, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Join longtime actor and comedian Tracy Morgan as he headlines "In Stitches, a Night of Laughs," an evening of comedy and cocktails to raise awareness and funds to find a cure for hydrocephalus on April 27 at The Novo.









Hydrocephalus is a chronic neurological condition marked by an excess accumulation of fluid in the brain that can only be treated by brain surgery. More than one million people in the U.S. live with hydrocephalus, including children, teenagers, and adults. One in every 1,000 babies is born with hydrocephalus and anyone at any time can develop hydrocephalus from a brain injury, tumor, infection, or for unknown reasons as part of the aging process. This event will help raise funds to support critical research and programs that improve the quality of life for people living with hydrocephalus and, ultimately, find a cure.

After a serious car accident injured his body and brain in 2014, Morgan is all too familiar with the impact a brain condition can have on a person's life.

"I was lucky enough to recover from my serious brain injury but for people who are afflicted with hydrocephalus, they have to live with it for their whole lives. I'm happy to play any role I can to help raise funds for this serious medical condition because I know firsthand how hard it is to endure the struggles of a brain injury," Morgan explained.

The twice-Emmy nominated Morgan currently brings his hilarious anecdotes and infectious personality to his new hit comedy series on TBS, "The Last O.G." He is one of the most beloved and respected comedians working and was recently honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He starred for seven seasons on the Emmy and Golden Globe winning series "30 Rock" and another seven years on "Saturday Night Live." In 2016, he headlined a nationwide stand-up tour titled "Picking up the Pieces," which culminated in a stand-up special on Netflix, "Staying Alive."

"In Stitches: A Night of Laughs" will also feature other comedians popular on the stand-up scene, including Ardie Fuqua, Tracey Ashley, Ruperto Vanderpool, and Marc Theobald.

The event is hosted by the Hydrocephalus Association with generous support from presenting sponsor, TBS. Beverages generously provided by Kettle One.

To purchase general admission tickets, visit: http://www.thenovodtla.com/events/detail/350366. For VIP passes and Gold/Silver sponsor tables, go to: https://benefit.hydroassoc.org/





About the Hydrocephalus Association

Founded in 1983 by parents of children with hydrocephalus, the Hydrocephalus Association has grown to be the nation's largest and most widely respected organization dedicated to hydrocephalus. The Hydrocephalus Association began funding research in 2009. Since then, HA has committed over $7 million to research, making it the largest nonprofit, non-governmental funder of hydrocephalus research in the U.S. For more information, visit the Hydrocephalus Association website at www.hydroassoc.org or call (888) 598-3789.

