Awlogy Promotes Ben Brodie to Director of Agency and Strategic Accounts

SAN DIEGO, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Awlogy Media and Technology Group is pleased to announce the promotion of Ben Brodie to Director of Agency and Strategic Accounts.

Brodie's new role increases his focus on identifying and developing mutually beneficial relationships with forward-thinking agencies and enterprise-level advertisers. In addition, Brodie will also spend significant time building and supporting Awlogy's national sales team.

As Director of Agency and Strategic Accounts, he will navigate and help provide solutions surrounding the challenges of today's complex media landscape for Awlogy's client-base.

"For agencies and advertisers, reaching the right customers in today's fragmented media environment is oftentimes difficult and confusing," Brodie said. "Providing current and future Awlogy clients with the insights they need to run successful, audience-targeted campaigns is a top priority in my expanded role."

Before his recent promotion, Brodie worked previously as Awlogy's Account Strategy Lead. His day-to-day was rooted in media strategy and ensuring client success.

Brodie's new role allows him to build on top of his already impactful contributions to Awlogy's rapid growth.

"Ben has proven time and time again that clients appreciate integrity and dependable partners in this wildly growing media space," said Chief Experience Officer and Head of Innovation Chad Recchia. "I have no doubt that he'll continue to elevate the success of our agency and advertising partners."

About Awlogy: Founded in 2015, Awlogy serves agencies and brands as an access point for all advertising technology and innovative media needs. Awlogy creates custom solutions that marry big data and advanced ad tech to execute complex media campaigns while reaching audiences across a variety of channels and devices. Awlogy's strategic solutions reduce media waste and increase campaign performance for its clients across a variety of industries.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jonathan Santiago (jonathan@awlogy.com)