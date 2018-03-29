Photronics to Host Analyst and Investor Event in New York City

BROOKFIELD, Conn., March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in supplying innovative imaging technology solutions for the global electronics industry, will host an analyst and investor event on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at the Hilton Midtown Hotel in New York City.



Peter Kirlin, Chief Executive Officer, and John Jordan, Chief Financial Officer, as well as key members of the senior management team, will provide an update on company strategy, market opportunities, and other key initiatives for the future.

Presentations will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time and are expected to conclude by noon. Space for the event is limited and attendance is by invitation only. Institutional investors and equity research analysts interested in attending are encouraged to contact Investor Relations at irinformation@photronics.com to request an invitation. The event will be broadcast live and on-demand on the "Investors" section of the Photronics website at www.photronics.com.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the Company can be accessed at www.photronics.com

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Photronics, Inc. and its subsidiaries (the Company). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other parts of Photronics' web site involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's operations, markets, products, services, prices, and other factors. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic, competitive, legal, governmental, and technological factors as well as decisions we may make in the future regarding our business, capital structure and other matters. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "projects", "should", and similar expressions. Accordingly, there is no assurance that the Company's expectations will be realized. For a fuller discussion of the factors that may affect the Company's operations, see "Forward Looking Statements" in the Company's Quarterly and Annual Reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms 10-Q and 10-K. The Company assumes no obligation to provide revisions to any forward-looking statements.