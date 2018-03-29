



PRESS RELEASE

Financial Information

Cegedim:



Release of its 2017 Registration Document

Boulogne-Billancourt, March 29, 2018

Cegedim, an innovative technology and services company, announces that its 2017 Registration Document (in French) has been published in compliance with Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) regulations on March 29, 2018, under the number: D.18-0219. The report is available free of charge:

At the company headquarters Cegedim, Financial Department, 137 rue d'Aguesseau, 92100 Boulogne Billancourt



on its website https://www.cegedim.com/finance/documentation/Pages/reports.aspx



on Cegedim IR, the Group's financial communications app available on iOS and Android To download the app, visit https://www.cegedim.com/finance/profile/Pages/cegedimir.aspx.

The English version will be uploaded next week.

The 2017 Registration Document includes notably:

- The sustainable development report,

- The report on the conditions under which the board of directors prepared and organized its work, details of its internal control procedures, and the related statutory auditors' report,

- The information related to the 2017 annual financial report, and

- The table disclosing fees paid to auditors and members of their networks.





About Cegedim:

Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services company in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs more than 4,200 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue of €457 million in 2017. Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).

To learn more, please visit: www.cegedim.com

And follow Cegedim on Twitter: @CegedimGroup, LinkedIn and Facebook.











Aude Balleydier

Cegedim

Media Relations

and Communications Manager

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 09 68 81

aude.balleydier@cegedim.com

Jan Eryk Umiastowski

Cegedim

Chief Investment Officer

and head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 09 33 36

janeryk.umiastowski@cegedim.com

Marina Rosoff

For Madis Phileo







Media Relations

Tel: +33 (0)6 71 58 00 34

marina@madisphileo.com







Follow Cegedim:









Attachment:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21a9b7ae-00c7-46b1-8eba-1832c1b49418