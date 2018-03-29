MDxHealth (R): MDxHealth Shareholder Transparency Declaration

Press release - Regulated information - 29 March 2018, 5.45 p.m. CET

HERSTAL, BELGIUM and IRVINE, CA- March 29, 2018 - MDxHealth SA (Euronext Brussels: MDXH) ("MDxHealth" or the "Company"), a world leader in molecular diagnostics for urological cancers, announced that it received on March 26, 2018 the following notification of significant shareholdings in accordance with the Belgian Act of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of important participations in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions.

BNP Paribas Asset Management SA (acting as a parent undertaking or a controlling person) notified MDxHealth of the acquisition or transfer of voting securities or voting rights in MDxHealth, as a result of which, as at March 22, 2018, its participation in MDxHealth increased above the threshold of 3% of the outstanding shares and voting rights of MDxHealth.

It follows from the notification that BNP Paribas Asset Management UK Ltd and BNP Paribas Asset Management France SAS as at March 22, 2018 own 1,974,076 shares of MDxHealth in the aggregate, representing 3.95% of the outstanding shares and voting rights of MDxHealth on the date of the notification. On the date of this press release and following the issuance of 9,989,881 new shares on March 26, 2018, this number of shares represents 3.29% of the outstanding shares and voting rights of MDxHealth.

The notification specifies that BNP Paribas Asset Management UK Ltd and BNP Paribas Asset Management France SAS are subsidiaries controlled by BNP Paribas Asset Management SA as parent undertaking, that BNP Paribas Asset Management SA is controlled by BNP Paribas SA as parent undertaking, and that BNP Paribas SA benefits from the exemption to aggregate its participations with those of its investment company subsidiaries in accordance with Article 21, §2 of the Belgian Royal Decree of February 14, 2008 regarding the disclosure of important participations. The notification states further that the subsidiaries are investment companies that exercise the voting rights in a discretionary manner.

For further information, reference is made to the information published on MDxHealth's website (http://www.mdxhealth.com/investors/shareholder-information).

About MDxHealth®

MDxHealth is a multinational healthcare company that provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of urological cancer. The Company's tests are based on proprietary genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy. The Company's European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands, and US headquarters and laboratory operations based in Irvine, California. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

