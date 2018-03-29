Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors Closes $58.3 Million Sale of Atlanta Apartment Complex

NEW YORK, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors announced it has closed on the $58,300,000 sale of Stone Ridge at Vinings, a 440-unit apartment complex in metro Atlanta. A team comprising Barden Brown, Cory Caroline Sams, Taylor Brown, Chandler Brown, and Bo Brown advised both the seller, Boca Raton, FL-based Ventron Management LLC, which owns 20 properties across Georgia and Florida, and the buyer, Rochester, NY-based Broadtree Residential, a part of Broadstone.

Stone Ridge at Vinings is a 1970s vintage community comprising 49 buildings and spread over 30 acres in an affluent enclave of Atlanta, boasting generous floor plans and reasonable rents for the desirable area.

"In marketing the asset for Ventron, we were confident that the vintage property would attract a lot of interest due to its attractive amenities and the price per square foot compared to costs for new construction. Stone Ridge at Vinings is a highly competitive product with substantial upside for the investor," said Bo Brown, President, Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors.

About Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors

In 2016, Greystone, a real estate lending, investment and advisory company, and Brown Realty Advisors created a joint venture combining Greystone's comprehensive financial platform and Brown Realty's sales expertise in multifamily properties throughout the Southeast. Established in 1975, Brown Realty is one of the largest and oldest privately-held apartment brokerage firms in the South having closed more than $5 billion in acquisitions and dispositions.

About Greystone

Greystone is a real estate lending, investment and advisory company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Our range of services includes commercial lending across a variety of platforms such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, CMBS, FHA, USDA, bridge and proprietary loan products. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Corporation, Inc., Greystone Funding Corporation and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greyco.com.

