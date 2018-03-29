Cobalt Boats Promotes Jeffrey Morales To Director Of Sales

NEODESHA, Kan., March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cobalt is proud to announce the promotion of Jeffrey Morales to Director of Sales. Jeffrey has been a Cobalt Regional Sales Manager for the Western sales Region and most recently Eastern sales Region. Jeffrey has been living in South East Kansas since joining Cobalt and came to the Cobalt team with retail experience. Prior to his retail experience, he was a Regional Sales Manager for an inboard boat builder. We welcome Jeffrey to his new role at Cobalt and we appreciate his commitment. Jeffrey will continue to take care of the Eastern Region until a replacement is found along with managing the day to day activities of sales operations for Cobalt.



Please join us in welcoming Jeffrey to his new role. His contact information is below:

Jeffrey Morales

Cobalt Boats Director of Sales

JeffM@CobaltBoats.com

Cell (214) 500-6456

Cobalt Boats is a leading manufacturer of Luxury Sport Boats ranging from 21 to 40 Feet. Cobalt's are built in Neodesha, KS. Cobalt Boats have been recognized as the industry leader in quality and customer satisfaction since 1968. Cobalt continues to invest in its future, and the future of its dealer partners through the enhancement of our sales staff, new product development, and strong dealer and customer relationships.



