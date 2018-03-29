Home Point Financial Announces Changes to Executive Team

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Point Financial Corporation ("Home Point"), a national, multi-channel mortgage originator and servicer, announced today that it has named Brian Brizard Chief Business Officer (CBO) and Lisa Patterson Chief Production Officer (CPO). Both will report directly to Willie Newman, Home Point Financial President and CEO.



Mr. Brizard and Ms. Patterson have been a part of Home Point's leadership for the past 3 years. In his new role, Brian is responsible for creating and driving new revenue-generating opportunities. He maintains executive accountability for Home Point's distributed retail, renovation lending, marketing and communications. Lisa now assumes executive responsibility for the consumer direct and TPO channels.

"Home Point has grown and adapted to the changing marketplace," said Mr. Brizard. "I look forward to collaborating with our team to develop and introduce new initiatives that better serve our clients."

Added Ms. Patterson, "In his previous role as CPO, Brian made significant contributions to our consumer direct and TPO divisions. I appreciate the opportunity to lead these segments and to join our executive team."

"We are fortunate to have a strong and deep leadership group at Home Point," said Mr. Newman. "Brian and Lisa have been outstanding contributors, and I look forward to expanded contribution from each of them in their new roles."

For additional information, please visit www.homepointfinancial.com.

About Home Point Financial

Home Point Financial is a national multi-channel mortgage originator and servicer. With the goal of providing a superior customer experience, Home Point has an innovative approach to lending, focusing on speed, quality and consistency for customers and partners. Home Point's operating philosophy is defined by the simple but very impactful statement – "We Care".

Located in Ann Arbor, MI, Home Point Financial is a subsidiary of Home Point Capital LP, a financial services holding company founded in 2014 and owned by members of management and by investment funds managed by Stone Point Capital LLC. For further information about Home Point Financial, please visit www.homepointfinancial.com.

