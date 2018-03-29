NBA Great, Mark Eaton, Releases New Book - The Four Commitments of a Winning Team

NEW YORK, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark Eaton, an NBA All-Star who played for the Utah Jazz for twelve seasons, was named to the NBA All-Defensive Team five times and was twice named NBA Defensive Player of the Year, is announcing his new book The Four Commitments of a Winning Team.



Eaton's book enables industry leaders, teams and individuals to outsmart, outlast and outperform their competition and achieve record-breaking success. Eaton shares the lessons he learned on his journey from 21-year old auto mechanic to record breaking NBA All-Star, distilled in a plan of action beneficial to anyone who wants to improve– from a CEO, manager and team leader to an individual.

The Four Commitments can be applied to every facet of life. The book instructs readers how to eliminate internal competition, know their job and protect each other. Eaton knows all about implementing these Commitments as he helped the Utah Jazz go from NBA cellar dwellers to contenders who had 20 consecutive playoff appearances. This book will inspire, strengthen and motivate you and your team to outperform your competition and achieve record-breaking success.

Mark Eaton will be on site to release his book April 3rd at Vivant Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City at the Utah Jazz-LA Laker game. Fans can also purchase an autographed copy of Eaton's book at an online event Thursday, March 29th at 5PM MDT. To join the live event go to MarkEatonBook.com.

Meet Eaton and get your autographed copy of his book at one of the Utah locations. For additional signings in New York and LA, look for updates on Mark's website, 7ft4.com.

"I'm excited to launch this book and hope it inspires and helps people who want to improve their lives and leadership skills. There are many principles from the basketball court that can be applied to life," said Eaton.

Books can be purchased at 7ft4.com/book. For additional information call 800-998-7067 visit www.7ft4.com or email wecare@7ft4.com.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mark Eaton is a successful motivational speaker, businessman, and author who has earned the coveted CSP (Certified Speaking Professional) designation, the speaking profession's highest international measure of professional competence. He has spoken to numerous world-class organizations including IBM, FedEx, Phillips 66, Caesars Entertainment, T-Mobile, LG, and businesses, government agencies and universities at every level. He has been featured as a team-building expert in print and online publications such as Forbes.com, Sports Illustrated and Entrepreneur.com.

Eaton was the starting center for the Utah Jazz for twelve seasons, led the NBA in blocked shots four of those seasons, was named to the NBA All-Defensive Team five times, named NBA Defensive Player of the Year two times and still holds two NBA records–most blocks in a single season (456) and career average blocked shots per game (3.5).

Eaton lives in Park City, Utah with his wife, Teri, children, horses, dogs, and barn cats.

He enjoys traveling, horseback riding, mountain biking, skiing, and the outdoors.

