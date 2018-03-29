US Army Purchasing Remote Controllable Camera System from Small Business

Tacoma, Washington, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US Army issued a solicitation for small businesses who can provide three video camera systems to the Joint Base Lewis McChord in Tacoma, Washington. They are only taking quotes from small businesses. The last day a small business can submit a bid is April 2, 2018. For assistance meeting this deadline with proper registrations and a strong offer, small businesses may use third-party government registration firm, US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR).

The requirements to fulfill the Army's needs are found on the federal business opportunity solicitation which can be located on the Advanced Procurement Portal from USFCR. Businesses will see on the solicitation that the Army is holding a reverse auction on Fedbid.com where bid increments must decrease at a minimum of $100. The exact specifications for the three requested systems are found on an attachment at the reverse auction site. Generally the cameras should be pan, tilt and zone cameras similar to PTZOptics model PT20X-SDI-GY-G2. The systems will also include camera controllers and five-port gigabit ethernet desktop switches. Once a contractor has been determined, the goods must be delivered within fifteen days.

This brief summary of requirements must be supplemented with a full-read of the actual solicitation. Further questions can be filtered through the reverse auction holder up until March 30, 2018. Contracting officers will be unable to assist with specific contractor requirements such as registration in the System for Award Management (SAM).

SAM is the mandatory registration that all federal contractors must complete before making offers to perform any work for the government. This system can be tricky to handle, especially when trying to meet a deadline and put a quote together. For assistance with all of these matters, US Federal Contractor Registration is standing by to provide.

US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR) is the world's largest third-party government registration firm. They have helped thousands of entities translate their capabilities into the U.S. Government's language and systems with the Simplified Acquisition Program, bid training and proposal writing services. They not only register companies on their behalf in SAM, but also have pioneered the Advanced Procurement Portal (APP). APP shows active and historical federal business opportunity information in the same place, simplifying market research. Active federal buyers and vendors are not only cataloged in APP, but also are also using the system, creating a powerful network. Businesses who partner with USFCR will be able dedicate their complete effort toward their performance on a contract, rather than the acquisition of it.

If you would like more information please contact David Rockwell at (877) 252-2700 ext.750 or by email at drockwell@usfcrgov.com. You may also visit https://uscontractorregistration.com/