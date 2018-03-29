Rennova Health, Inc. President and CEO, Seamus Lagan Returns to Uptick Newswire's "Stock Day" Podcast for 2018 Operational Update

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCQB:RNVA), (OTCQB:RNVAW) ("Rennova" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated provider of industry-leading diagnostics and supportive software solutions to healthcare providers that recently announced the acquisition of its second Rural hospital, announces interview of CEO Seamus Lagan, on Uptick Newswire's "Stock Day" podcast with Everett Jolly.



"Can you update us on the status of the acquisition of the 85 bed hospital in Jamestown Tennessee?" asked Jolly.

"Our current target is to take ownership on May 1st," said Lagan. "And at this time we do not see any reason that this date cannot be maintained. This acquisition complements our hospital in Oneida, 38 miles away, and we look forward to the synergies helping to deliver growth in revenue and profits in both hospitals for many years."

The company's purchase of two geographically synergetic hospitals in rural Tennessee has opened the door for predictable revenue and growth moving forward. Rennova Health expects the implementation of this model will prove positive for the company and its shareholders and expects significant improvements in revenue and shareholders' equity throughout 2018.

To listen to the full interview please click here to the following link: https://upticknewswire.com/featured-interview-ceo-seamus-lagan-of-rennova-health-inc-otcqb-rnva-2/

About Rennova Health, Inc.

Rennova provides industry-leading diagnostics and supportive software solutions to healthcare providers, delivering an efficient, effective patient experience and superior clinical outcomes. Through an ever-expanding group of strategic brands that work in unison to empower customers, we are creating the next generation of healthcare. For more information, please visit www.rennovahealth.com.

