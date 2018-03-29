Giggles N' Hugs Announces Restaurant Veteran Rand Ferris Joins Advisory Board

Los Angeles, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giggles N' Hugs, Inc. (OTCQB:GIGL) (the "Company"), owner and operator of family-friendly restaurants that bring together high-end, organic food with active, cutting-edge play and entertainment for children, today announced Rand Ferris has joined its advisory Board.

Ferris currently serves as the CEO of Sweet Lady Jane, a well-known Retail/Wholesale Bakery and restaurant company that National Geographic had named one of the finest in the world. Founded in West Hollywood, California over 25 years ago, Sweet Lady Jane is most famous for its creative and elegant custom cakes for weddings and birthday parties, which are favored by some of the biggest celebrities in the country.

Sweet Lady Jane has been featured in extensive media, including: Oprah's Favorite Things 2014, Newsweek, Access Hollywood, NBC Extra, the Los Angeles Times, the New York Times, People, and many others. The internationally-renowned Zagat Guide calls Jane's cakes "works of art," her pastries "heavenly," her sandwiches "yummy," and says that Sweet Lady Jane is "the best place in town for desserts."

Prior to Sweet Lady Jane, From January 2016 to January 2017, Ferris served as the Global Chief Operating Officer of CaliBurger, an innovative better burger franchised restaurant concept with a Hi-Tech twist that was founded in China and operates restaurants in the US, China, Taiwan, The Philippines, The Middle East, Mexico, and Canada. From January 2011 to April 2014, Ferris served as the Vice President of Operations for Togo's Restaurants, a California-based franchised sandwich concept known for its fresh ingredients and custom prepared proteins. While at Togo's, Ferris was able to bring relevant process and systems to significantly improve the operations and profitability for this heritage brand.

From May 1996 until August 2007 Ferris served as the senior operations executive for IHOP restaurants, the preeminent franchised family restaurant company. While at IHOP, Ferris supervised the Field Ops Groups, Operations Assessment Department, Call Center, and the Operations Services Department, significantly improving the operations and profitability of this 1385-unit international chain while also directly involved in the development of over 500 locations. From 1993 until April 1996, Ferris served as the President of The Nut Tree, a landmark restaurant and retail business featuring high volume casual and family dining concepts, multiple retail facilities, bakery, candy factory, working ranch, seasonal festivals and special events.

"We expect Rand will be one of many industry leaders that we will appoint to our advisory board as we grow, and we are thrilled to add his expertise to our team," stated Joey Parsi, founder of Giggles N' Hugs. "His extensive experience in franchising, operations, and expanding major concepts throughput the US and globally will be a valuable asset to us as we do the same in the months and years to come."

About Giggles N' Hugs

Giggles N' Hugs is the first and only restaurant that brings together high-end, organic food with active, cutting-edge play and entertainment for children. Every Giggles N' Hugs location offers an upscale, family-friendly atmosphere with a dedicated play area that children 10 and younger absolutely love. We feature high-quality menus made from fresh and local foods, nightly entertainment such as magic shows, concerts, puppet shows and face painting, and hugely popular party packages for families that want to do something special.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.





INVESTORS RELATIONS CONTACT: Bruce Haase RedChip Companies, Inc. 800.733.2447, ext. 131 bruce@redchip.com Joey Parsi CEO/Founder Giggles N Hugs Joey@gigglesnhugs.com