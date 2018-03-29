Occidental Petroleum to Announce First Quarter Results Tuesday, May 8, 2018; Hold Conference Call Wednesday, May 9, 2018

HOUSTON, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) will announce its first quarter 2018 financial results after close of market on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, and will hold a conference call to discuss results on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at 11 a.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Central.



The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-866-871-6512 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5417) or via webcast at www.oxy.com/investors. Participants may pre-register for the conference call at http://dpregister.com/10118328.

First quarter 2018 financial results will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company's website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website within several hours after the call is completed.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Middle East and Latin America. Headquartered in Houston, Occidental is one of the largest U.S. oil and gas companies, based on equity market capitalization. Occidental's midstream and marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases and markets hydrocarbons and other commodities. The company's wholly owned subsidiary OxyChem manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls. Occidental posts or provides links to important information on its website at www.oxy.com.

