Turning Ordinary Machines Into Self-Driving Robots: Brain Corp to Present at MODEX 2018

SAN DIEGO, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brain Corp, an AI company specializing in the development of self-driving technology for robots, announced today it will present and exhibit at the upcoming MODEX 2018 expo in Atlanta, Georgia on April 9-12, 2018.

Brain Corp Presents "Turning Ordinary Machines into Self-driving Robots" at MODEX 2018









MODEX 2018 is the largest supply chain expo in North and South America that highlights supply chain solutions, latest equipment and technology innovations. John Black, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Brain Corp, will speak on the ‘Turning Ordinary Machines into Self-Driving Robots' panel On April 9 at 11:30 am EST.

"The rapid development of AI and machine learning is presenting companies with three options: They can embrace the opportunity and accommodate new business models, wait for others to lead and hope to catchup or watch competitors adapt while they ultimately fade away," said Steven Sheiner, Vice President of Business Development at Brain Corp. "At Brain we believe in helping companies embrace this change by providing an operating system that equips technology with navigation and self-driving capabilities, allowing manufacturers to turn their ordinary machines into autonomous robots. This ensures our partners can focus on what they do best and get to market faster."

The panel will discuss how companies can utilize innovative AI, machine learning and computer vision technologies to transform manual machinery into autonomous robots. One of the first industries to experience this disruptive AI technology is commercial floor care. Floor-care equipment OEMs are now transforming an entire market by adding autonomous navigation capabilities to floor scrubbers. Panelists will use the success of the floor care industry to provide examples of how autonomous navigation technology can be adapted to other industries.

Moderated by Steven Sheiner, Vice President of Business Development at Brain Corp, the discussion will also feature Jack Hill, Managing Director at Minuteman International, and Tom Marano, Chief Executive Officer for SecurAmerica. Brain Corp will also be exhibiting at the MODEX 2018 Expo, visitors can stop by booth No.C2435 to learn more about the company's AI platform technology, BrainOS. BrainOS is a proprietary operating system that integrates with off-the-shelf hardware and sensors to provide cost-effective ‘brains' for robots.

Those interested in attending the conference can register here: https://www.modexshow.com/register.aspx?ref=attendees

About Brain Corporation

Brain Corporation (Brain Corp) is a San Diego-based AI company that partners with manufacturers of commercial equipment and consumer electronics to convert their manually-operated products into autonomous robots. Brain Corp's technology represents the next generation of artificial brains for robots. Brain Corporation is funded by the SoftBank Vision Fund and Qualcomm Ventures. For more information or to access videos of its robots, please visit www.braincorp.com.

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b148e59a-6056-4c0a-8194-39c598ad22fa

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2aa738cd-394e-40e3-95a1-5f93e6f2882f

Philippa Ushio KCD PR 619-308-6491 philippa@kcdpr.com