TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TriNet (NYSE:TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive HR services, today announced that marketing and technology veteran Michael Mendenhall has joined the Company as senior vice president and chief marketing officer/chief communications officer.

Mendenhall has extensive marketing leadership experience with a proven track record of creating and leading innovative marketing and communications teams and initiatives that drive successful business results.

Reporting directly to Burton M. Goldfield, TriNet's president and chief executive officer, he is a key addition to TriNet's executive team and leads all marketing and communications functions, including messaging, branding, advertising, demand generation, product marketing, and corporate communications.



Mendenhall most recently served as IBM's chief marketing officer and chief communications officer for IBM Watson and Cloud Platform, leading all marketing and communications strategies for both business areas.

Prior to IBM, Mendenhall was the chief marketing officer and chief communications officer at Flex. While at Flex, he led the successful rebranding and strategic repositioning of the Company beyond an electronics manufacturing services provider to a "sketch-to-scale" supply chain solutions company, operating across 12 different industries, with 200,000 employees around the world.

Prior to Flex, Mendenhall was the executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Fusion-io, where he helped transform its brand positioning and product alignment prior to the acquisition of Fusion-io by SanDisk. Before Fusion-io, Mendenhall served as the senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Hewlett-Packard and spent 17 years at the Walt Disney Company, where he rose to president of marketing and synergy for Walt Disney Studios and executive vice president of global marketing for Disney Parks and Resorts.

Mendenhall received a Bachelor of Science in Business Communications and Speech from Emerson College.

Supporting Quotes:

Michael Mendenhall, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer, TriNet

"TriNet's leadership team and growing vertical go-to-market strategy are incredibly impressive and I am thrilled to join this dynamic team and organization. Small and midsize businesses make a significant impact on the world and TriNet's solutions can clearly positively impact their success. The market opportunity is large, and I am eager to collaborate with my colleagues and develop the messaging, branding and communications campaigns to help propel the next phase of our growth."

Burton M. Goldfield, President and CEO, TriNet

"I am pleased to welcome Michael to TriNet. His leadership and experience of successfully using messaging and branding to differentiate companies and products will be instrumental in making TriNet and our value proposition known to our target audience. Michael will play a key role as we continue to deliver differentiated, industry-specific products to the market. He is a strong addition to TriNet and our executive team."

