Hope Bancorp to Announce 2018 First Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, April 17, 2018

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) today announced that the company will announce financial results for its 2018 first quarter after the markets close on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.

A conference call to discuss 2018 first quarter financial results will be held on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Institutional investors and analysts are invited to access the conference call by dialing 866-235-9917 (domestic) or 412-902-4103 (international), and asking for the "Hope Bancorp Call." Other interested parties are invited to participate via a live webcast of the call available at Hope Bancorp's investor relations website at www.ir-hopebancorp.com.

After the live webcast, the archived webcast will remain available in Hope Bancorp's investor relations website for one year. A telephonic replay of the call will be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) for one week through "April 25, 2018, replay access code 10118672.

About Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Bank of Hope, the first and only super regional Korean-American bank in the United States with $14.2 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2017. Headquartered in Los Angeles and serving a multi-ethnic population of customers across the nation, Bank of Hope operates 63 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia and Alabama. The Bank also operates SBA loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, Annandale, Virginia, Flushing, New York and Oakland, California; a commercial loan production office in Fremont, California; residential mortgage loan production offices in Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. Bank of Hope specializes in core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses, with an emphasis in commercial real estate and commercial lending, SBA lending and international trade financing. Bank of Hope is a California-chartered bank, and its deposits are insured by the FDIC to the extent provided by law. Bank of Hope is an Equal Opportunity Lender. For additional information, please go to bankofhope.com.

