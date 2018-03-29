Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer

Company is making critical investments to reinvent marketing



Appoints Regional Chief Marketing Officers to bolster marketing leadership

DEERFIELD, Ill., March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International today announced that it has named Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer. In this position, Renaud, 50, will be accountable for marketing the company's portfolio of Power Brands like Oreo and belVita biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk and Milka chocolate; and Trident gum. He will oversee the teams responsible for brand strategy and agency relationships, marketing capability as well as media and digital.

"Martin is a world-class marketer with extensive commercial, strategy and digital experience and a strong record of driving growth," said Tim Cofer, Chief Growth Officer. "We're thrilled to have him join us at this critical moment in our journey. His experience will be a tremendous asset as we reinvent our marketing in a rapidly changing global consumer landscape."

Martin joins the company from Danone, where he was most recently President, Fresh Dairy for Europe. With an impressive career spanning more than 28 years in Marketing and General Management, Martin has lived and worked in both emerging and developed markets in Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and North America. In his last position, he was also the executive sponsor of Brands and Digital at Danone, where he led key priorities like organizational design, capabilities, media and marketing services and digital.

"It's an exciting moment for me to join Mondelēz International, with new leadership and a fast-moving consumer landscape," said Renaud. "I'm looking forward to working with our talented teams around the world to accelerate growth through breakthrough marketing of our amazing brands."

Investing in Marketing

As part of the company's commitment to reinvent Marketing, Mondelēz International is making incremental investments, setting the stage for the function to lead its growth agenda in the short and long term. In addition to hiring a new Global Chief Marketing Officer, the company has created four new Regional Chief Marketing Officer roles to bolster leadership and accelerate execution.

Debora Koyama assumes the role of Regional Chief Marketing Officer for Europe, joining from ABInBev where she recently was the Global Marketing Vice President for Stella Artois & Craft. Koyama brings 25 years of experience in various marketing leadership roles, working for ABInBev, L'Oreal, Kraft Foods and Diageo, leading teams in the U.S., Brazil, Latin America, Europe and at global level.



assumes the role of Regional Chief Marketing Officer for Europe, joining from ABInBev where she recently was the Global Marketing Vice President for Stella Artois & Craft. Koyama brings 25 years of experience in various marketing leadership roles, working for ABInBev, L'Oreal, Kraft Foods and Diageo, leading teams in the U.S., Brazil, Latin America, Europe and at global level. Jason Levine is promoted to the role of Regional Chief Marketing Officer for North America. With marketing experience at the company spanning almost two decades, Levine previously served as Vice President Marketing, North America Biscuits. He has extensive experience in building strong iconic brands and transforming categories in the U.S., Europe and emerging markets.



is promoted to the role of Regional Chief Marketing Officer for North America. With marketing experience at the company spanning almost two decades, Levine previously served as Vice President Marketing, North America Biscuits. He has extensive experience in building strong iconic brands and transforming categories in the U.S., Europe and emerging markets. Maria Mujica is promoted to the role of Regional Chief Marketing Officer for Latin America. With over twenty years of experience with the company, Mujica previously served as Director Strategy and Communications, Latin America. Passionate about accelerating digital transformation, she pioneered Fly Garage, the company's innovation incubator aimed at piloting breakthrough connections between brands and consumers to drive growth.



is promoted to the role of Regional Chief Marketing Officer for Latin America. With over twenty years of experience with the company, Mujica previously served as Director Strategy and Communications, Latin America. Passionate about accelerating digital transformation, she pioneered Fly Garage, the company's innovation incubator aimed at piloting breakthrough connections between brands and consumers to drive growth. Mie-Leng Wong joins the company as Regional Chief Marketing Officer for Asia, Middle East and Africa. With more than 20 years of experience, she has held various marketing leadership roles at Unilever and Heineken at both global and regional levels across Europe and Asia Pacific.

"Investing in a new regional CMO model will not only bring deep expertise to our marketing practice, but also increase connection and collaboration between our Global CMO, our P&L leaders and the global team," said Cofer. "This new structure will change the trajectory of our Marketing function, empowering our fearless commercial talent to drive growth and allowing us to move at the speed of our consumer."

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is building the best snacking company in the world, with 2017 net revenues of approximately $26 billion. Creating more moments of joy in approximately 160 countries, Mondelēz International is a world leader in biscuits, chocolate, gum, candy and powdered beverages, featuring global Power Brands such as Oreo and belVita biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk and Milka chocolate; and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.