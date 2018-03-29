Auris Regains Compliance with Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Zug, Switzerland, March 29, 2018 - Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS), a clinical-stage company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in neurotology, today announced it received a letter from Nasdaq confirming that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. As previously disclosed, the Company was notified by Nasdaq on March 30, 2017 that it no longer satisfied the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing. Since then, Nasdaq has determined that from March 14 to 27, 2018, the closing bid price of the Company's common stock had been at $1.00 per share or greater. In a letter dated March 28, 2018, Nasdaq notified the company that it has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and that the matter is now closed.

About Auris Medical

Auris Medical is a Swiss biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in neurotology. The company is focused on the Phase 3 development of treatments for acute inner ear hearing loss (AM-111) and for acute inner ear tinnitus (Keyzilen®; AM-101) by way of intratympanic administration with biocompatible gel formulations. In addition, Auris Medical is developing intranasal betahistine for vertigo (AM-125) as well as early-stage research and development projects. The Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. The shares of Auris Medical Holding AG trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "EARS."

