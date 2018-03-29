OncoCyte to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results on April 2, 2018

ALAMEDA, Calif., March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE:OCX), a developer of novel, non-invasive liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of cancer, announced today that it will release its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2017, ended December 31, 2017, on Monday, April 2, 2018, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a conference call on Monday, April 2, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT to discuss the results along with recent corporate developments.



The dial-in number in the U.S./Canada is 800-281-7973, for international participants the number is 323-794-2093. For all callers, refer to Conference ID 4101947. To access the live webcast, go to the investor relations section on the company's website, http://investors.oncocyte.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the conference call will be available for seven business days beginning about two hours after the conclusion of the live call, by calling 888-203-1112 toll-free (from U.S./Canada); international callers dial 719-457-0820. Use the Conference ID 4101947. Additionally, the archived webcast will be available at http://investors.oncocyte.com/events-and-presentations.

About OncoCyte Corporation

OncoCyte is focused on the development and commercialization of novel, non-invasive blood and urine ("liquid biopsy") diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer to improve health outcomes through earlier diagnoses, to reduce the cost of care through the avoidance of more costly diagnostic procedures, including invasive biopsy and cystoscopic procedures, and to improve the quality of life for cancer patients. While current biopsy tests use invasive surgical procedures to provide tissue samples in order to determine if a tumor is benign or malignant, OncoCyte is developing a next generation of diagnostic tests that will be based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples. OncoCyte's pipeline products are intended to be confirmatory diagnostics for detecting lung, breast and bladder cancer. OncoCyte's diagnostic tests are being developed using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers that differentially express in specific types of cancer.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as "will," "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates" and similar expressions) are forward-looking statements. These statements include those pertaining to the implementation and results of research, development, clinical trials and studies, commercialization plans, future financial and/or operating results, and future opportunities for OncoCyte, along with other statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans, or prospects expressed by management. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of potential diagnostic tests or products, uncertainty in the results of clinical trials or regulatory approvals, the capacity of our third-party supplied blood sample analytic system to provide consistent and precise analytic results on a commercial scale, the need and ability to obtain future capital, and maintenance of intellectual property rights, and the need to obtain third party reimbursement for patients' use of any diagnostic tests we commercialize. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements and accordingly as such statements should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect the business of OncoCyte, particularly those mentioned in the "Risk Factors" and other cautionary statements found in OncoCyte's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. OncoCyte disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

