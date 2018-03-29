Superior Energy Services Announces 2018 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2018 results on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. Investors may participate either by phone or audio webcast.



By Phone: Dial 800-263-0877 (International dial-in 323-794-2094) at least 10 minutes before the call. A replay will be available through May 9, 2018 by dialing 844-512-2921 (International replay dial-in 412-317-6671) and using the pin number 6139719. By Webcast: Connect to the webcast via the Investor Relations section of Superior Energy's website at www.superiorenergy.com. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

About Superior Energy Services



Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) serves the drilling, completion and production-related needs of oil and gas companies worldwide through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment that are used throughout the economic life cycle of oil and gas wells. For more information, visit: www.superiorenergy.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Paul Vincent, VP of Investor Relations, (713) 654-2200