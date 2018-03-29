Staffing 360 Solutions Names Alicia Barker to its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF), ("STAF 360" or "the Company"), a staffing solutions company executing an international buy-and-build strategy in the U.S. and the U.K., today announced that Alicia Barker will join its Board of Directors, effective April 1, 2018, filling the vacancy created by the departure of Matt Briand earlier this year. Ms. Barker will join as an independent director, and her appointment brings the number of independent directors to four of five total Board members.

Ms. Barker brings over two decades of extensive human resources expertise to her new role. Currently she serves as Principal of Act II Consulting, a business she opened in 2016 that provides human resources consulting and professional coaching services to individuals and corporations. Ms. Barker previously served as Senior Vice President, Human Resources at Barker, a full-service advertising agency where she led talent procurement and executive development. She also served on the executive team as Vice President, Human Resources at Hudson North America, a global talent solutions company where she led human resources efforts for 37 offices in North America, and Vice President, Human Resources, at Grey Group, a global advertising and marketing agency with 432 offices, in 96 countries. Before that, Ms. Barker was Human Resources Director at Icon/Nicholson, which designs, develops, and produces prepackaged computer software. Over the past several years, Ms. Barker has held Board positions on not for profit Boards in her local community.

Brendan Flood, Chairman and CEO of STAF 360, stated, "We are pleased to welcome Alicia to our Board. Her expertise and leadership in human resources will be of great value as we continue to execute on our buy-and-build strategy, and advance towards our objective of becoming a $500 million revenue company within the next two years."

Alicia Barker said, "I am delighted to join STAF 360's board and look forward to working alongside my fellow directors, as we continue to achieve new milestones and to deliver on the Company's stated strategy."

