Global Distributed Power Generation Market Will Reach USD 103.28 Billion by 2023: Zion Market Research

New York, NY, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Distributed Power Generation Market (By Type: On Grid and Off Grid; By Sources: Fuel Cell, Micro Turbines, Solar PV, Combined Heat & Power, Wind Turbines and Reciprocating Engine; and By End Use: Commercial, Residential, and Industrial) Market: Global Industrial Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017 – 2023". According to the report, the global distributed power generation market was valued at USD 57.36 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 103.28 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% between 2018 and 2023.

Distributed power generation is an approach that employs small-scale technologies to produce electricity close to the end users of power. Distributed power generation technologies often consist of modular generators, and they offer a number of potential benefits. Distributed power generation is defined as installation and operation of the small modular power-generating technologies that can be combined with energy management and storage systems. It is used to improve the operations of the electricity delivery systems at or near the end user. These systems may or may not be connected to the electric grid.

Browse through 148 Tables & 49 Figures spread over 110 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Distributed Power Generation Market Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2023".

Major driving factors for the growth of the distributed power generation market are growth in decentralized energy production. The global distributed power generation market offers new growth opportunities, due to federal and state regulatory support of "green" energy, and rapid technological developments of distributed generation in the utility system. High maintenance and operating cost may hamper the growth of distributed power generation market. Rising interest regarding expenditure obtain during installation of transmission lines for power generation of large-scale power plants is expected to enhance industry growth.

Distributed power generation market is segmented on the basis of type, sources and end use. On the basis of type, the global distributed power generation market is segmented into on grid and off-grid. On-grid was the largest type segment of global distributed power generation market in 2017. Low installation cost along with easy entrance to utility areas is estimated to support the importance of on-grid systems. Grid-connected installations are mainly used as a durable investment to supply energy for local loads and for the replace of power with utility grids. These are utilized for power generation by a variety of end-users including industries and manufacturing applications.

On the basis of sources, the market is segmented into the fuel cell, microturbines, solar PV, combined heat & power, wind turbines and reciprocating engine. Among these sources, solar PV was the leading segment of the global distributed power generation market. In 2017, solar PV accounted for 21.0% of the overall market volume and is expected to register a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period. Due to the declining costs of solar photovoltaic cells, witnessed a significant increase in the installation of solar PVs in recent year. Developing countries such as Kenya, Peru, Bangladesh and Indonesia will fuel the growth of the distributed electricity generation market due to the operation of large-scale solar PV hybrid plants as off grid power system. Almost 40% of the total operating costs diesel accounts for telecom operators will initiate adopting distributed energy systems such as microturbines and solar hybrid power systems.

Asia Pacific dominated the market for distributed power generation in 2017 and accounted for 40% significant share of the market. Countries such as China and India are expected to lead to a major growth of commercial and industrial spaces in this sector. The requirement of a reliable grid infrastructure mainly the South East Asian countries, where the population is extend across several islands, will constrain the demand for off-grid power systems during the forecast period.

In 2007, the European commission framed horizon 2020 strategy, aiming to reduce greenhouse emissions and develop sustainable methods. A strong nuclear base of power generation in countries such as France, The United Kingdom, and Finland which also delays the market growth of distributed generation in Europe region. EU emission control regulations are driving power generation systems market, resulting in an increased market share of renewable and grid technologies.

In U.S, rising production of shale gas and tight oil coupled with increasing performance of hydraulic fracturing is expected to open new distributed energy generation market avenues over the forecast period. In North America, a regulatory norm to carry out power generation with the "green energy" concept has led to a significant growth of the industry.

The development of distributed power generation in Latin America are reducing investment costs, decreasing environmental externalities, such as greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs), and increasing energy security, reducing system losses, among others. Latin America is a projected to witness significant growth due to the energy generation industry in Brazil and Argentina. Moreover, high penetration of environmental concerns coupled with great support of government bodies is predicted to fuel the demand for distributed power generation in the region in the near future. Middle East & Africa are also expected to experience the moderate growth of distributed power generation in the near future due to the huge investment by the international key players.

Some of the major players involved in the global distributed power generation market include Ansaldo Energia, Ballard Power Systems, Bloom Energy, Capstone Turbine, Ingersoll-Rand plc, General Electric Energy LLC, Sharp Corporation, JA Solar Holdings Co. Ltd., Suntech Power Holdings Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, UTC Power LLC, and Yingli Green Energy.

This report segments the global distributed power generation market as follows:

Distributed Power Generation Market: Type Analysis

On Grid

Off Grid

Distributed Power Generation Market: Sources Analysis

Fuel Cell

Micro Turbine

Solar PV

Combined Heat & Power

Distributed Power Generation Market: End-Use Analysis

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Distributed Power Generation Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK France Germany

Asia Pacific

China Japan India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

