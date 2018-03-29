MDxHealth (R): Denominator PR

Press release

Regulated information

29 March 2018, 7 a.m. CET

MDxHealth's New Share Capital Amount and

New Number of Shares

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM - 29 March 2018 - MDxHealth SA (Euronext Brussels: MDXH) ("MDxHealth" or the "Company"), a world leader in molecular diagnostics for urological cancers, announces, in accordance with Article 15 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major participations in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions, that in the context of the capital increase that was completed on 26 March 2018 by means of a private placement through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure, its share capital has increased from EUR 39,844,140.38 to EUR 47,813,068.45 and the number of issued and outstanding shares has increased from 49,949,408 to 59,939,289 ordinary shares, through the issuance of a total of 9,989,881 new shares. In addition to the outstanding shares, the total number of outstanding warrants on the moment of this press release amounts to 4,405,250, which entitles their holders (if exercised) to subscribe to 4,405,250 new shares with voting rights in total.

About MDxHealth®

MDxHealth is a multinational healthcare company that provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of urological cancer. The Company's tests are based on proprietary genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy. The Company's European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands, and US headquarters and laboratory operations based in Irvine, California. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth

and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

For more information:

Dr. Jan Groen CEO Amber Fennell, Chris Welsh, Nicholas Brown

MDxHealth Consilium Strategic Communications

US: +1 949 812 6979 UK: +44 20 3709 5700

BE: +32 4 257 70 21

info@mdxhealth.com mdxhealth@consilium-comms.com

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication

Leon Melens

NL: +31 6 538 16 427

lmelens@lifespring.nl

Important information

The MDxHealth logo, MDxHealth, ConfirmMDx, SelectMDx, AssureMDx and PredictMDx are trademarks or registered trademarks of MDxHealth SA (the "Company" or "MDxHealth"). All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Attachment:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1a63902-5ac6-4dd4-8a64-f7fa333646b6