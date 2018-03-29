San Antonio, TX, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NatureSweet® Tomatoes (NatureSweet.com) is bringing a sweeter family snack to the table this Spring with NatureSweet® SunBursts® & Glorys®.

NatureSweet tomatoes are unbelievably sweet, sustainably grown in greenhouses and nurtured with a ‘secret recipe' of water and nutrients. Always vine-ripened and hand-picked at the peak of freshness, each tomato is tested for sweetness and color long before it makes its way to the table for friends and family to enjoy. NatureSweet® SunBursts® and Glorys® are delightfully dippable and perfectly poppable, to fill every snack tray with sweetness.

The Hello Spring, Hello Sweetness NatureSweet® Tomatoes promotion encourages consumers to interact with the brand and join in on the NatureSweet® communication channels.

For retailers, NatureSweet® will be offering colorful display shippers with in-store $0.55 off SunBursts® or Glorys® 10.5oz tomatoes coupons to apply to consumer purchases.

For consumers, NatureSweet®, encourages people across the country to follow NatureSweet® on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. NatureSweet® will be giving (3) Grand Prize winners a Yeti Picnic Cooler.

How it works:

SNAP: Consumers take a photo of their family enjoying their favorite NatureSweet® SunBursts® and Glorys® snacks.

POST: Consumers then upload their photo to Instagram for a chance to win using #snacksweet #sweepstakes

FOLLOW: Follow and tag @nstomatoes on Instagram.

WIN: NatureSweet® will randomly select (3) Grand Prize winners.



TIMING: April 10 - May 21

About NatureSweet®

NatureSweet® Tomatoes is the leading grower of premium, branded, best-tasting fresh tomatoes in North America. Always vine-ripened and hand-picked at the peak of freshness, only NatureSweet® tomatoes guarantee great taste all year round. NatureSweet tomatoes are carefully grown, harvested and packaged by more than 9,000 full-time Associates, and are sold at major grocers, mass retailers, club stores and food service operators in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Known for award-winning quality and innovative packaging, NatureSweet® is also committed to having a positive social, environmental and economic impact on the communities in which they operate. NatureSweet Cherubs®, SunBursts®, Glorys®, Jubilees™, Eclipses™, Twilights™ and Constellation® are trademarks of NS Brands, Ltd.

