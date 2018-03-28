Unum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) ("Unum Therapeutics"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,770,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $12 per share. In addition, Unum Therapeutics has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 865,500 additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. Unum Therapeutics' common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "UMRX" on March 29, 2018. The offering is expected to close on April 3, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.



Morgan Stanley and Cowen are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and Wedbush PacGrow are acting as lead managers.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 28, 2018. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Web site at www.sec.gov or from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Services, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by calling (631) 274-2806.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics uses its proprietary antibody-coupled T cell receptor (ACTR) technology in combination with tumor-targeting antibodies to activate the body's own immune system to fight cancer. Unum Therapeutics is actively building a pipeline of ACTR programs in combination with a wide range of proprietary, tumor-targeting antibodies for use in both hematologic and solid tumor cancers. The Company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.﻿

Contact: Unum Therapeutics Inc. Christiana Stamoulis, +1-617-843-5352 christiana.stamoulis@unumrx.com