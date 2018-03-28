TransAtlantic Petroleum CEO To Discuss Strategic Direction and Recent Corporate Developments in a Lytham Partners' Virtual Presentation and Fireside Chat

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TSX:TNP) (NYSE:TAT) (the "Company" or "TransAtlantic"), an international oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, announced today that it will discuss the Company's strategic direction and recent corporate developments on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 2:00 pm ET (1:00 pm CT) in a Lytham Partners' Virtual Presentation and Fireside Chat. The presentation will be available online with interested parties able to participate by following the webcast links below at the time of the presentation.



The presentation will be conducted with an initial brief overview of the Company by Mr. N. Malone Mitchell 3rd, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, followed by questions from the audience. The event will be moderated by Robert Blum, managing partner at Lytham Partners.

Event : TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. Virtual Presentation and Fireside Chat Date : Tuesday, April 3, 2018 Time : 2:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm CT Webcast : https://transatlanticpetroleum.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations or by accessing the link here Replay : A replay of the presentation will be available on demand following the conclusion of the live event at https://transatlanticpetroleum.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations or by accessing the link here.

About TransAtlantic

The Company is an international oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The Company holds interests in developed and undeveloped properties in Turkey and Bulgaria.

(NO STOCK EXCHANGE, SECURITIES COMMISSION, OR OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN.)

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the presentations referred to herein contain statements concerning the Company's strategic direction and recent corporate developments as well as other expectations, plans, goals, objectives, assumptions, and information about future events, conditions, results of operations, and performance that may constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements or information are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking statements or information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, access to sufficient capital; market prices for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil products; estimates of reserves and economic assumptions; the ability to produce and transport natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil products; the results of exploration and development drilling and related activities; economic conditions in the countries and provinces in which the Company carries on business, especially economic slowdowns; actions by governmental authorities; receipt of required approvals; increases in taxes; legislative and regulatory initiatives relating to fracture stimulation activities; changes in environmental and other regulations; renegotiations of contracts; political uncertainty, including actions by insurgent groups or other conflict; outcomes of litigation; the negotiation and closing of material contracts; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

