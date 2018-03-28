ITW Schedules First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

GLENVIEW, Ill., March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will issue its first quarter 2018 results on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 7 a.m., CDT. Following the release, ITW will hold its first quarter earnings conference call at 9 a.m., CDT.



To participate in the call, please dial 800-779-5207 (domestic) or 630-395-0408 (international) and use the access code ITW approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. A real-time webcast with audio and synchronized slides can be accessed on the company's website at www.itw.com.

Following the meeting, presentation materials and a webcast replay will be available at ITW's website under the Investor Relations section. To hear a replay of the conference call, please dial 888-678-8551 (domestic) or 402-220-6451 (international); no access code is necessary.

About ITW

ITW (NYSE:ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.3 billion in 2017. The company's seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW has approximately 50,000 dedicated colleagues in operations around the world who thrive in the company's unique, decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. To learn more about the company and the ITW Business Model, visit www.itw.com.

