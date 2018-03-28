SBD Capital Corp Acquires Canadian Distribution Rights for XM Rum

TORONTO, March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SBD Capital Corp. (CSE:SBD) (the "Company") announces that it has acquired the Canadian distribution rights for XM Rum – an internally acclaimed rum company headquartered in Georgetown, Guyana.



XM Rum is masterfully blended using over 150 years of accumulated knowledge, skills and experience, producing truly unique rum blends. XM Rum has received international acclaim winning, among other awards, Gold in the Rum Masters Award, International Spirits Challenge and Monde Selection. The Company will begin selling four different XM Rum spirits in Canada that will be available for sale in Alberta on or about April 15, 2018. The Company intends to grow and distribute XM Rum across Canada.

Adam MacDonald, President of the Company, said, "This partnership represents another step forward in our strategy, further enhancing our position to become a leading producer, manufacturer and distributor of alcoholic beverages in the Canadian marketplace. XM Rum is a world class spirit and we are excited to represent this product throughout Canada. We are looking forward to a mutually beneficial relationship with the XM Rum team."

The Company remains committed to innovation, social partnerships and sustainable growth.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

SBD Capital Corp.

Brian Murray

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (416) 985-7810 Fax: (647) 438-6246

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.