Saxena White P.A. Files Securities Fraud Class Action Against Patterson Companies, Inc.

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saxena White P.A. has filed a securities fraud class action lawsuit in the United States District Court of Minnesota against Patterson Companies, Inc. ("Patterson" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:PDCO) on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of the Company between June 26, 2015 and February 28, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").



Patterson is one of the nation's only full-service distributors of dental products. The Company distributes its products mainly through two subsidiaries—Patterson Dental and Patterson Animal Health.

The Complaint asserts claims for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects.

Specifically, Defendants allegedly made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants were engaged in a fraudulent and illegal price-fixing conspiracy; (2) the Company's revenue and earnings were fraudulently inflated by the illegal scheme; (3) the scheme was aimed at prohibiting sales to and price negotiations by group purchasing organizations ("GPOs") that represented small and independent dental practices; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Patterson's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Saxena White P.A., with offices in Florida, New York, and Massachusetts, concentrates its practice on prosecuting securities fraud and complex class actions on behalf of institutions and individuals. Currently serving as lead counsel in numerous securities fraud class actions nationwide, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of injured investors and is active in major litigation pending in federal and state courts throughout the United States.

