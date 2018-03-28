AcuityAds Announces a CDN$4.0 Million Bought-Deal Private Placement Led by Haywood Securities

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSXV:AT) ("AcuityAds" or the "Company"), a technology leader that provides targeted digital media solutions by leveraging its proprietary AI technology to enable advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across video, mobile, social and online display advertising campaigns, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Haywood Securities Inc., ("Haywood" and collectively the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal private placement basis, 4,000,000 common shares ("Shares") of AcuityAds, at a price of CDN$1.00 per Share (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately CDN $4.0 million (the "Offering").

In addition, AcuityAds has also granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option (the "Option") to purchase up to an additional 600,000 Shares (representing 15% of the base Offering) at the Offering Price exercisable in whole or in part at any time 48 hours prior to the closing of the Offering. If the Option is exercised in full, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering will be approximately CDN$4,600,000.

The net proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used to fund the initial payment in connection with the previously announced acquisition of ADman Interactive S.L., for working capital and general corporate purposes.

It is expected that members of senior management and some Directors will be participating in the Offering.

The Offering is expected to close on or about April 13, 2018 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. On closing of the Offering, AcuityAds will pay the Underwriters a cash commission equal to 7% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and will issue such number of broker warrants equal to 7% of the number of Shares sold in the Offering. Each broker warrant will be exercisable into Shares at the Offering Price for a period of two years from the closing date.

About AcuityAds:

AcuityAds is a leading technology company that provides marketers a more powerful and holistic solution for digital advertising across all ad formats and devices to amplify reach and Share Of Attention® throughout the customer journey. Via its unique data-driven insights, real-time analytics and industry-leading activation platform based on proprietary machine learning technology, AcuityAds leverages an integrated ecosystem of partners for data, inventory, brand safety and fraud prevention, offering unparalleled trusted solutions that the most demanding marketers require to be successful in the digital era.

AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices across North America including New York City, Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Vancouver, Calgary and Montreal. For more information, visit www.AcuityAds.com.

For further information, please contact:

Babak Pedram

Investor Relations

Virtus Advisory Group Inc.

416-644-5081 Tal Hayek

Chief Executive Officer

AcuityAds Holdings Inc.

416-218-9888

tal.hayek@acuityads.com



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

